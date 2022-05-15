Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

