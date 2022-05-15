Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envela from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.51. Envela has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 20.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Envela by 87.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Envela by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

