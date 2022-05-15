Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ENV. Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

