EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,567 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

