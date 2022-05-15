Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EOSE. Guggenheim began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 70,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 206,350 shares of company stock valued at $474,779. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

