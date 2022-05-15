Epic Cash Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $56,244.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00105114 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,240,452 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

