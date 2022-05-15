Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN) Insider Acquires A$17,050.00 in Stock

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN – Get Rating) insider Robert Martin acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$17,050.00 ($11,840.28).

About Equinox Resources

Equinox Resources Limited engages in the exploration, appraising, and development of mineral projects in Australia. Its projects include the Hamersley iron ore project located to the north-east of Tom Price in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

