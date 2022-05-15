Ergo Hits Market Capitalization of $76.52 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $76.52 million and approximately $707,185.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00007896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,270.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.20 or 0.06885302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00228481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00684105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00542811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00070366 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004514 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.