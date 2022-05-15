ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ESAB opened at $50.25 on Friday. ESAB has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESAB stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 409,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of ESAB as of its most recent SEC filing.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

