Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Essex Property Trust worth $158,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $296.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.42 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

