Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will post $199.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $198.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $178.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $787.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $787.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $779.40 million, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of ETD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 238,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,969. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $610.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $331,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $434,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

