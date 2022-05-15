Ethernity Chain (ERN) Market Cap Hits $82.74 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00104332 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

