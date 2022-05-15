Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($36.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.43 ($34.14).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €25.51 ($26.85) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($34.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.94 and a 200-day moving average of €27.08.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.