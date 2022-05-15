Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $50.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIFZF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday.

EIFZF traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. 291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

