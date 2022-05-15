Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Lifted by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,855 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 2.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1,398.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $46.73. 5,592,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,115. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

