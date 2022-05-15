Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,855,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after buying an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.72. 1,366,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

