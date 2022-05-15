Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 424 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,776. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,128. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

