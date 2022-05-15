Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 571 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,616. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

