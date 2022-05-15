Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.