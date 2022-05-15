Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $141.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $138.69 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

