Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $14.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.57. 627,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,937. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

