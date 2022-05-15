Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,350,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

