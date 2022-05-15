Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $178.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,532. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

