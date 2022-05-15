Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,773,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. 25,798,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,518,566. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

