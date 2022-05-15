FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Director Amy Valentine Forrestal Acquires 2,500 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) Director Amy Valentine Forrestal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $15,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $23,757.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FATBB stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

