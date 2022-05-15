Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

