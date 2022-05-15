Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $283.97 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $283.97 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $9.00 or 0.00029150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00502591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00037072 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,945.61 or 1.90863285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 205,465,624 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.