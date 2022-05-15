Financial Analysis: TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -28.62% -41.40% -24.89% MoneyGram International -1.36% -20.36% 0.82%

TuanChe has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and MoneyGram International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $56.11 million 0.77 -$16.00 million ($0.82) -2.61 MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.71 -$37.90 million ($0.20) -47.10

TuanChe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuanChe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TuanChe and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyGram International 1 2 0 0 1.67

MoneyGram International has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.31%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than TuanChe.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats TuanChe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuanChe Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. It also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers by providing a suite of services traditionally undertaken by franchised dealerships without setting up permanent physical presence. In addition, the company offers business and technical support, and consulting services. As of December 31, 2020, the company organized 499 auto shows in 172 cities across China. TuanChe Limited has a strategic partnership with Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. to jointly establish a one-stop retail experience that combines home decoration products and automotive services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

