Financial Contrast: Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cyclerion Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,758.41%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $3.94 million 6.23 -$51.65 million ($1.25) -0.45 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.10 million ($12.22) -0.62

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclerion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,115.53% -99.04% -82.18% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.50% -51.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator, which is in Phase II studies to treat resistant hypertension and diabetic nephropathy; Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular sGC stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the sickle cell disease; and CY3018 for the treatment of disorders of the CNS. It has license agreement with Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the development, manufacture, medical affairs, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, including pharmaceutical compound, and other related products and forms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

