Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 842,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.33.

United Rentals stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.44. 566,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.37 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.03. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

