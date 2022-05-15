Financial Partners Group Inc Has $319,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,716,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,308,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,848,655. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

