Financial Partners Group Inc Has $444,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,809. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

