Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,635,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

