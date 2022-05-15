Financial Survey: Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) versus Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Angi and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 2 6 0 2.75 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angi currently has a consensus price target of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 141.18%. Given Angi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than Inuvo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angi and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.69 billion 1.52 -$71.38 million ($0.21) -24.28 Inuvo $59.83 million 0.82 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -5.86

Inuvo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inuvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Angi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Angi has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -6.15% -9.20% -5.21% Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08%

Summary

Angi beats Inuvo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Angi Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, and home services-related resources. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Instapro names. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of approximately 206,000 transacting service professionals; and approximately 38,000 advertising service professionals. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimizes the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online; and IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

