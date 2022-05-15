Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Up 109.5% in April

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FNVT remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,090. Finnovate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

