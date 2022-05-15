First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

