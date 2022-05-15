First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 445.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.