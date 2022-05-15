First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,096 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

TGI opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

