First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $816,000 in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Heartland Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,913,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

