First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $744.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

