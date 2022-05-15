First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,714. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 278,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $530,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.