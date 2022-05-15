First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the April 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. 100,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.