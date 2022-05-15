First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 270.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 931.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter worth $584,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQEW traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.21. 98,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

