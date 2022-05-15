Flamingo (FLM) Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $32.08 million and $8.50 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00525950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,553.32 or 1.94887116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

