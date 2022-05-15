FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $233.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.31 and a 200 day moving average of $236.09. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

