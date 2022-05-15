FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,292,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

NYSE:FLT traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.59. 825,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.31 and a 200 day moving average of $236.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.