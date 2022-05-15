Flixxo (FLIXX) Trading Down 43.9% Over Last 7 Days

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Flixxo has a total market cap of $314,985.72 and approximately $45.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00105213 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

