Flux 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.02 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Flux has a market cap of $183.70 million and $14.02 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002524 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00362424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00063851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00071276 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 233,802,380 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

