ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FORG. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $17.59 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

