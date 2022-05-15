Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.
Frankly Company Profile (CVE:TLK)
Read More
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Frankly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frankly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.